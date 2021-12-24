LANIERLAND BOYS: First-round matchups provide no clear favorites

No. 5 LAKEVIEW ACADEMY vs. No. 4 CHESTATEE: The Lions have already had a season of some highs and lows.



Lakeview Academy has played some quality opponents outside of the area that will not only prepare them for the postseason, but for Lanierland, too.

However, Lakeview Academy (4-6) is on a four-game losing streak which includes St. Francis, King’s Ridge Christian, Prince Avenue Christian, and George Walton Academy.

Each of those teams are strong contenders in their respective regions.

Leading the way for the Lions has been junior Isaiah Rico (15 points, four rebounds per game) and senior Harrison Cooper (11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists).

Meanwhile, the War Eagles may be under new leadership with head coach Tanner Plemmons, but the message is the same: play hard and play smart.

This season, Chestatee has had trouble finding consistency.

The War Eagles (5-5) are close in putting things together, having lost region games to Flowery Branch and East Hall by a total of five points.

One of the surprise players this season the War Eagles roster has been sophomore Colton Wilbanks.

The lanky forward is having a breakout season, averaging a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds).

Chestatee senior Peyton Phillips is firing them off at 10 points per game.

Hugh Pruitt is averaging the same total for the War Eagles.

No. 6 EAST HALL vs. No. 3 NORTH HALL: East Hall (10-2) is looking solid.

The Vikings are currently on a three-game winning streak and they also had a winning streak of five to start the season.

This East Hall team is clicking on all cylinders.

It has picked up solid wins over Denmark, Flowery Branch, and Chestatee.

The team’s success has come via the performance of senior Christian Torres.

Torres, who is an early candidate for region player of the year, is averaging a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds per game).

However, he is not the only East Hall player putting in some sweat equity in the team’s early success.

Senior Clete Cooper (nine points a game), Cletus Agborsangaya (four points, five rebounds), and Levi Holtzclaw (three points) have helped give the Vikings its best start in a long time.

North Hall (9-2) has played a solid schedule to this point.

The Trojans have shot the ball extremely well early with the likes of Robert Terry and Andrew Bales, who have helped carry the workload.

Terry, a senior forward, is averaging 15 points per game and grabbing a little more than eight rebounds a night. Bales, who is averaging 12 points and six rebounds an outing, is a sophomore giving the Trojans a glimpse into the future.

The Trojans are always fundamentally attentive, while also being precise shooters.

East Hall is looking to gain back some respect and reclaim the Lanierland trophy, which has won Lanierland 24 times.

No. 7 WEST HALL vs. No. 2 CHEROKEE BLUFF: West Hall (4-7) stopped its five-game winning streak after it beat East Forsyth on Dec. 17.

The Spartans have some experience and production throughout this junior-laden roster. Andrew Malin is averaging 12 points and five rebounds per game for West Hall.

Owen Jenkins is a major threat on the defensive end, averaging three steals a game, while scoring just over 11 points per game.

Cherokee Bluff is still looking to put things together under new head coach Josh Travis.

The Bears are still coming together as a program and have found some hurdles this season.

Cherokee Bluff (3-7) has a good mix of experience and youthfulness.

Juniors Cade Simmons and Carlos Marlow have been the catalyst in the Bears’ wins.

However, Cherokee Bluff has stumbled as of late.

It is on a three-game losing streak since beating West Hall on Dec. 14.

No. 9 FLOWERY BRANCH vs. No. 1 GAINESVILLE: The Falcons (8-4) advanced to bracket play after beating Johnson in the play-in game.

Flowery Branch is the ninth-seed based on its early exit from the tournament last season.

However, these Falcons are different and have been flying underneath the radar.

Flowery Branch strung together a five-game winning streak early in the year.

Tyleek Worth is one of the reasons why things are different for Flowery Branch this season.

Worth, a junior forward, is playing out of this world, averaging a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) on the season.

He is making some tough moves on offense and is a defensive menace.

Senior guard Trey Shaw is averaging 10 points, three rebounds and two assists nightly.

This season has been success because of the depth with senior JP Aguilar, juniors Jack Burney and Fe’uan Honors, along with freshman Jeremiah Ware.

The Red Elephants (2-9) have struggled to piece together a full game so far this season.

Those players for the Red Elephants who were previously injured are returning just in time for Lanierland, which Gainesville has won five consecutive years.

Leading the way for Gainesville is junior Charlie Reisman, who is averaging 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists this season. Dre Raven, a junior, is averaging 10 points and four rebounds per night for the Red Elephants.

Sophomore guard Ellis Pitts is putting up nine points a night.





Tuesday’s games

at Lakeview Academy

No. 5 Cherokee Bluff girls vs. No. 4 North Hall, 9 a.m.

No. 5 Lakeview Academy boys vs. No. 4 Chestatee, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Chestatee girls vs. No. 6 Flowery Branch, noon

No. 3 North Hall boys vs. No. 6 East Hall, 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 Lakeview Academy girls vs. No. 2 East Hall, 3 p.m.

No. 7 West Hall boys vs. No. 2 Cherokee Bluff, 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Gainesville girls vs. No. 9 Johnson, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Gainesville boys vs. No. 9 Flowery Branch, 7:30 p.m.