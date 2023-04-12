High school basketball: West Hall doesn't have to go far in finding new boys coach

A familiar name has found a new coaching home in Hall County.

Chuck Graham, whom Gainesville High School parted ways with last month after five seasons as its head boys basketball coach, is moving just a few exits down Interstate 985 to take the same position at West Hall.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Spartan family as head basketball coach,” said Graham, who posted a 70-63 record in his five seasons with the Red Elephants, including a Class 7A state tournament appearance in 2021, in a statement released by West Hall on Wednesday. “I would like to thank (West Hall principal) Dr. Ley Hathcock and (athletics director David) Wagner for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I look forward to establishing new relationships with players and the opportunity to build champions on and off the court.”

Graham – who played collegiately at Florida State and has 20 years of coaching experience, including six as a head coach – fills the void left by Bobby Pless, who stepped away after guiding West Hall to a 12-14 this past season, the program’s best mark since 2015-16.

And Wagner is confident that the Spartans can continue that momentum under Graham’s leadership.

“We are excited to welcome Chuck Graham as the next Head Boys Basketball Coach at West Hall High School, said Wagner. “His knowledge of basketball and his experience as a player and a coach made him an easy selection to lead our program.”