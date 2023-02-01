High school basketball: North Hall girls remain in front of Region 8-4A with win against Cherokee Bluff

Even though North Hall’s ninth-ranked girls stayed at the top of the Region 8-4A standings after beating Cherokee Bluff 42-39 on Tuesday, there wasn’t a lot of celebration on its side for pulling out a 42-39 win in Gainesville.

Lady Trojans (18-5, 10-2 Region 8-4A) freshman Genesis Satterfield knocked down a basket and foul shot with 1:10 left to play to retake a 40-39 lead, then hit two free throws with 7 seconds left to help her team escape with a crucial subregion win, after leading by as much as 18 points in the third quarter.

However, it was a subdued mood after the final whistle and all of the final two quarters for North Hall.

Late in the second period, senior Kristina Peach, the program’s leading scorer, went to the floor with a knee injury. She came out in the second half on crutches and had an ice pack on her knee and didn’t come back in the game.

She is scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday to determine if it’s a season-ending injury, her coach Eric Herrick said.

“When she went down, I was sick to my stomach,” Herrick said.