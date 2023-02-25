High school basketball: Lakeview Academy girls take down John Milledge Academy, move into GIAA state semifinals

Lakeview Academy jumped to a fast start and rode it to a 50-41 win against John Milledge Academy in the second round of the GIAA Class 3A state tournament Friday in Macon.
For the Lady Lions, Dynesty Putman had 18 points and eight rebounds. Taliah Gaither chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds for Lakeview Academy.
In the first quarter, the Lady Lions established a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Sidney Corbin finished with eight points for Lakeview Academy.
With the win, the Lady Lions will play in the state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Georgia.