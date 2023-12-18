High school basketball: Lakeview Academy boys win secures milestone for Benjie Wood Lakeview Academy boys basketball coach Benjie Wood (fourth from L) poses with his team and coaching staff following the Lions' victory over Harris County in the Carrollton Christmas Classic showcase Dec. 18, 2023 in Carrollton. The victory was the 500th career win for the veteran coach, who has had several previous stops, including four other schools in Hall County. Photo courtesy of Lakeview Academy A big second quarter help sends the Lions to a big win, and Benjie Wood to his 500th career coaching victory. Friends to Follow social media