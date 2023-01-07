High school basketball: Hot shooting, timely runs pace Gainesville boys, girls to sweep of Habersham Central

But in the second half, the Red Elephants began to hit their stride on both ends of the court.



Calonia Young and Payne got things started with a pullup jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer from the top of the key respectively in the opening 1:27 of the third quarter to give Gainesville a little breathing room.

“(Payne) shot the ball really well,” Gainesville coach Vanessa White said. “When (Habersham was) running that zone, it was good for her to shoot the ball because in that third quarter, we were able go down low a little more because they had to cheat more on her.”

And even when Payne began to cool off a bit from long range, the threat of her bombing away from long range opened up things for Keidra Young underneath.

The 5-foot-10 senior first converted a pass from Jones at the 4:26 mark of the frame, and later added a steal and coast-to-coast layup to key a 13-2 run over the remainder of the quarter to expand Gainesville’s led to 40-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

“We actually did do a better job defensively in that third quarter,” White said. “And our ball movement was better. We kind of were able to establish a little bit more of a lead. It was really tight that first and second quarter, but that third quarter, we kind of back to our original selves where we were playing together a lot better.”

But it was in the final frame that Keidra Young did her best work.

She converted two offensive rebounds into stickbacks and added another bucket on a jumper in the lane with 3:49 left to help Gainesville fend off a Habersham Central comeback attempt and push the lead back to double digits at 46-36.

The Lady Raiders did pull back to within 48-40 on a transition layup by Kyia Barrett, who matched Payne’s 18-point total, with 59 seconds left.

However, with Habersham Central having only one team foul at the time, Gainesville was able to run down plenty of clock before being sent to the line with 10.9 seconds left.

And even when Gabby Santiago cut the Lady Red Elephants’ lead to just six points with 2.4 seconds left, it was too little, too late.

Like the girls, the Gainesville boys (7-5, 1-0) also got off to a bit of a slow start, trailing by as much as six points four different times in the first quarter before trailing 21-17 by the end of the opening period.

But also like the girls, the Red Elephants began to battle back behind the 3-point shot.

Charlie Reisman hit a pair from behind the arc in the second quarter, part of a run of eight of his game-high 20 points, while Isaiah Rico, Octavion Demory and Ellis Pitts also connected once each from long range to help pace a 24-18 period that vaulted Gainesville into a 41-39 halftime lead.

“It just took us a while to get going. (Habersham) had something to do with that. They’re a good team,” Gainesville boys coach Chuck Graham said. “But I liked the guys mentality. They stayed composed when (Habersham) made their run. Anytime you can win a region game on the road … in a tough environment, it’s a good thing.”

Gainesville then delivered the hammer in the fourth quarter after Enzo Combs (19 points) and Josiah McCurry (13 points) helped Habersham Central stay within shouting distance at 61-58 after three periods.

Pitts ran the right baseline for a layup 29 seconds into the final frame, followed closely by a similar drive down the lane by Cade Simmons 28 seconds later.

The pair then answered a McCurry free throw with a 3-pointer by the former and a layup in transition by the latter to push the lead into double digits at 70-59 with 5:28 to play, and the Red Elephants never looked back.

Reisman added five rebounds and four assists to his point total, while Simmons (14 points) and Demory (12 points) joined him in double-figure scoring.

Gainesville also got important contributions from Pitts (7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals), Dre Raven (6 points, 6 rebound, 3 steals) and Rico (9 points).