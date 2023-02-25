High school basketball: Gainesville girls put on fourth-quarter rally to shock Woodstock in second round of state

Gainesville’s girls basketball program is winning games when it matters most.



And after a rough finish to the Region 8-6A tournament Feb. 17, the Lady Red Elephants are one of the eight remaining teams in the hunt for a state championship.

On Friday, the Lady Red Elephants erased a nine-point hole in the fourth quarter to beat Woodstock 63-61 in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday in Woodstock.

Shydrea Maddox had 10 fourth quarter for Gainesville (23-5), which has been without senior Caloni Young, who had a knee injury during the regular season and season-ending surgery.

However, the Lady Red Elephants, who entered state as the No. 4 seed from their region, seem to be clicking right now.

Gainesville climbed back in front with Julia Payne’s basket down the stretch.

She drew the foul of her shot and completed the three-point play at the free throw line to put the Lady Red Elephants in front 58-56.

Then after Zaria’s Williams basket with 1:43 remaining in the game, Gainesville held a 61-58 lead.

However, Woodstock would find the needed points by Karson Martin, who was fouled twice and hit 3 of 4 free throws, to tie it at 61-61.

Williams would add Gainesville’s final points at the free throw line.

For Gainesville, Payne had a team-high 19 points.

With the win, the Lady Red Elephants will visit third-ranked Lovejoy (24-5) in the state quarterfinals next week.

Griffin Callaghan contributed to this report



