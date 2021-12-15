High school basketball: Efficient first half carries East Hall girls to win against Flowery Branch

Games do not always have to look pretty.
Teams just look for the end result: a win.
East Hall’s girls earned a victory over Flowery Branch, 35-22, in a Region 8 4A matchup on Tuesday night.
East Hall used a productive second quarter to build its lead over the Lady Falcons.
The Lady Vikings (6-3, 1-1 Region 8-4A) focused on keeping Flowery Branch off the glass in order to eliminate second-chance opportunities.
It was an effective approach and strategy. East Hall won the quarter 14-4, taking a 23-9 lead into the locker room.
“In the first-half, we came out with the right intensity,” Lady Vikings coach Justin Wheeler said. “I thought we rebounded the ball well, Games like this, when you get up double digits, you want to keep it up.”
East Hall did just that for the final 16 minutes of the game, but it wasn’t easy.
The Lady Falcons (4-3, 1-1) attempted to chip away, holding East Hall to single digits in the third quarter.
Flowery Branch came out a little more focused and relentless on both ends of the court. However, this was not enough to give the Lady Vikings any concern.
East Hall did struggle to get into a consistent offensive groove in the second half.
Its defense helped sustain the lead put together in the first-half.
“This is a good win for our girls,” Wheeler said.
Audrey Griffin finished with a team-high 11 points to lead East Hall. Alexis Burce added nine points, Kaylana Curry chipped in seven points and Maleah Harrison scored five points.
Flowery Branch was led by Amiya Scott’s six points. Bella Brick and Deniya Randolph each scored five points.
Shaina Kriews finished with four points for the Lady Falcons.
Up next, East Hall visits Chestatee on Friday.
Flowery Branch hosts Jefferson on Friday.
EAST HALL BOYS 70, FLOWERY BRANCH 62: A strong shooting performance and tighter defense was clutch for the Vikings on Tuesday.
The Vikings (8-2, 1-1) beat their county rival at Valhalla.
After the game, the East Hall players and staff were elated once the final buzzer sounded.
“We just needed a region win,” East Hall coach Tommy Yancey said. “You have to give them credit. They made a lot of shots.”
The Vikings weathered Flowery Branch’s offensive onslaught before trailing 32-28 at halftime. Yancey wanted to make a slew of adjustments at intermission, but East Hall made small changes and stuck with the game plan: play defense and stay locked in.
“We closed out and were looking to speed them up,” Yancey said. “We wanted to take them out.”
East Hall’s defense helped ignite a 13-2 run during a four-minute run in the third quarter.
One of those players was Clete Cooper. The Vikings senior guard went on an offensive tear scoring 20 of his game-high 29 points in the second-half.
He knocked down four 3-pointers on the night.
Christian Torres finished with 15 points for the Vikings, while CJ Agborsangaya chipped in 14 points.
Flowery Branch (7-3, 1-1) were forced into some unforced errors. Jackson Owens had 18 points for the Falcons, while Tyleek Worth added 17.