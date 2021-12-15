High school basketball: Efficient first half carries East Hall girls to win against Flowery Branch

Games do not always have to look pretty.

Teams just look for the end result: a win.

East Hall’s girls earned a victory over Flowery Branch, 35-22, in a Region 8 4A matchup on Tuesday night.

East Hall used a productive second quarter to build its lead over the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Vikings (6-3, 1-1 Region 8-4A) focused on keeping Flowery Branch off the glass in order to eliminate second-chance opportunities.

It was an effective approach and strategy. East Hall won the quarter 14-4, taking a 23-9 lead into the locker room.

“In the first-half, we came out with the right intensity,” Lady Vikings coach Justin Wheeler said. “I thought we rebounded the ball well, Games like this, when you get up double digits, you want to keep it up.”