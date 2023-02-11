High school basketball: East Hall, North Hall boys earn trip to Region 8-4A quarterfinals win wins

There was a lot for the Vikings to feel good about when they took the lead at 11-9 on a jumper from the right wing by Harrison with 4:02 left in the first quarter, sparking a 10-2 run over the remainder of the opening frame to take a 19-11 lead into the second period.



East Hall would never trail again, and after keeping the same eight-point lead into halftime at 42-34, the Vikings built as much as an 18-point bulge at 61-43 when Jones capped a 15-2 run by connecting on 1 of 2 free throws with 1:07 left in the third quarter.

The lead was still 14 at 65-51 following a C.J. Agborsangya pullup jumper with 6:34 remaining when East Forsyth (10-16) suddenly began to turn up the full-court pressure defensively and turn several turnovers into offense.

The Broncos forced the Vikings into 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter, and with Matthew Rouse constantly getting to the line and hitting free throws to score 12 of his game-high 28 points in the final frame, the East Hall lead steadily began to shrink.

A run of seven straight points by Rouse over a 41-second span, five of which came on free throws, cut what had been a 15-point lead down to just eight at 68-60 with 1:39 remaining.

But Jones came up with a big play, and prevented a turnover, by coming up with a loose ball and converting a layup with 55 seconds left give East Hall a little breathing room at 70-60, and the Vikings were able to weather the storm to come away with the victory.

Holtzclaw also finished in double figures for East Hall with 14 points, all of which came in the first half, while Agborsangaya added 11 points and five rebounds.

Bryce Bracco had 16 to join Rouse in double figures for East Forsyth.

NORTH HALL BOYS 82, JOHNSON 20: The Trojans (14-12) scored early and often, and from many different sources, in earning its way into a quarterfinal date against second-seeded, and fourth-ranked, Madison County by running past Johnson on Friday.

Casen Payne finished with a game-high 22 points and added six rebounds, while Sam Gailey added 20 points as North Hall was sizzling hot from long range by hitting 12 shots behind the 3-point arc, four of which came from reserve Micah Jimerson, who also reached double figures with 14 points.

The Trojans were also strong on the defensive end with a 48-38 advantage on the boards, led by nine rebounds from J.T. Chester, eight from Mason McGill and six each from Payne and Jimerson, and pilfering 19 steals, led by five from Payne.

“That’s the style we’re going to play, and that’s the style we’re going to play (in the quarterfinals) Monday,” North Hall coach Miles Kendall said. “Hopefully, we can keep that momentum going. We did a good job of keeping the energy up even though the game seemed like it was in hand. I was proud that everyone got in and contributed.”

Demetric Newberry led the Knights with six points and added five rebounds, while Andre Hernandez finished with five points and nine boards and Isaiah Randolph chipped in three points and seven rebounds.