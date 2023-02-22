High school basketball: Chestatee girls shake off slow start to blow past Central-Carrollton

“I think we had a little hangover from winning the region championship (last Friday),” Chestatee girls coach Sutton Shirley said. “I think (the players) thought this one might be a little easier than it was at the start and kind of overlooked (Central-Carrollton). And I was probably guilty of that, too.



“After the first quarter, after we got settled in, after we had a come-to-Jesus meeting on the bench in between quarters, they performed and did what they’ve done all season.”

Indeed, the Lady War Eagles began to wake up in the second quarter, especially Black.

The 5-foot-8 junior actually began to stir late in the first quarter back scoring Chestatee’s final four points over the last 1:21, and then scored 45 seconds into second quarter on a steal and coast-to-coast layup.

Black then added a stickback, 1 of 2 free throws and another steal and coast-to-coast layup to cap a 7-0 run that vaulted the Lady War Eagles into a 22-15 lead, and prompted a Central-Carrollton timeout with 4:19 left in the first half.

“We kind of focused (more) after a bad first quarter,” Black said. “We were ready to go get it (in the second quarter) and close the game. It just was a realization that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go.’ We want something bigger.”

After Riley Rainwater finally got Central-Carrollton back on the scoreboard with a layup with 3:59 left in the half, Black took a feed from Payton Cable at the top of the key and knocked down a 3-pointer to end a run of 13 straight points for the team.

Caroline Bull then ended that string by draining a 3-ball of her own with 2:47 left in the half, and the Lady War Eagles had outscored the Lady Lions 13-2 in the second quarter to build a 28-17 lead by intermission.

And they carried that momentum into the second half by spreading the wealth around a little more.

Black did score six more points in the third quarter, but she got plenty of help as Sierra Yarbrough begin the frame with a layup off a feed from Black, while Addison Boyd added seven points and Bull hit another 3-pointer.

Meanwhile, the Lady War Eagles kept up the defensive pressure allowing Central-Carrollton only an Allie Edwards jumper with 3:38 left to close out an 18-2 third-quarter run that left them firmly in command with a 46-19 lead.

Even after most of the starters left the game, the reserves continued to pour it on, with Mary Ann Steele hitting a pair of 3-pointers and fellow freshman Savannah Petty adding another to help key a 15-6 fourth-quarter run to close out the win.

While the Lady War Eagles looked back a bit by cutting down the net to celebrated last week’s region title – a ceremony they were denied with a boys region tournament championship game following theirs – the focus was still looking forward.

And with their second-round opponent being sixth-ranked Stockbridge, which downed Southwest DeKalb 67-49 in another first-round game Tuesday, that’s exactly the way Shirley wants it.

“From here on out, I don’t think we’re going to have that opportunity (for a slow start),” Shirley said. “Fortunately (Tuesday) night, we kind of had that first quarter to play around, and then get into the way we really play basketball.”

Joining Black in double figures for Chestatee were Bull, who finished with 13 points and added two steals, and Addison Boyd, who had 12 points, three assists and three steals.