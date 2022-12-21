High school basketball: Chestatee girls light it up from long range in comfortable win over Forsyth Central

On paper, both Chestatee’s boys and girls basketball teams recorded comfortable wins in their non-region doubleheader with Forsyth Central on Tuesday night at the Lynn Cottrell Center.

However, they took much different paths to those victories.

The Lady War Eagles used stifling defense and sharpshooting from long range to make their win look as easy as the 64-19 final score suggest.

The boys, however, had to deal with a scrappy defensive effort from a young Bulldogs squad, but senior poise and double-doubles by Colton Wilbanks and Jarvis Weaver helped them pull away in the second half for a 64-52 victory.

The win by the Chestatee (8-3) girls, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A sandysspiel.com, was a complete team effort, with eight different players scoring, four of which finished in double figures, led by a game-high 13 points and five assists from Caroline Bull.

Meanwhile, the Lady War Eagles not only limited Forsyth Central (2-8) to just 19 total points and six field goals, they also forced the Bulldogs into 35 turnovers.

Still, head coach Sutton Shirley didn’t necessarily think his team had it quite as easy as it made matters appeared most of the night.

“Those (kind of) games are hard,” Shirley said. “But I thought our kids did right. They did the things that we preach, and we took care of the things that we could control. I thought all 11 (player who took the floor) did a good job of that.

“The balance was good for us, and that was kind of our focus. We wanted to take care of what we do — spread the ball out, spread it around a little and get everyone some touches. We do pride ourselves on defense, and I thought defensively no matter who was out there, whether we had some young kids out there or had our staters out there, they did what we preach every day in practice. That’s a good thing.”