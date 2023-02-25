High school basketball: Chestatee girls ride strong second quarter to win against Stockbridge in second round of 4A playoffs

In contrast of Chestatee’s wait, Stockbridge had to come straight off the bus and quickly get dressed and hit the floor after a short warm-up, and it showed at times, with the Tigers turning the ball over four times in their first five possessions of the game.



Meanwhile, Bull knocked down a pair of shots behind the arc in the games first 1:44 to help the Lady War Eagles build an early lead, while Black scored seven of her 11 first-quarter points during a 9-3 run over the final 3:38 of the opening frame to stretch that advantage out to 19-12.

Two more 3-balls from Bull and 10 more points from Black, capped by a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds left in the first half, highlighted a 16-6 second quarter that sent Chestatee into intermission with its largest lead of the game at 35-18 that had their opponent on its heels.

However, while Stockbridge coach Anthony Palmer acknowledged that the long drive and late arrival had affected his players, he credited Chestatee’s intense play for contributing to the halftime deficit.

“It was a three-hour, 30-minute drive that was supposed to be an hour and 45 minutes,” Palmer said. “But hey, we’re not going to blame it on that. Chestatee came out and fought hard, and we just … weren’t able to get in our groove.”

Palmer also knew his Lady Tigers still had plenty of fight in them, and they immediately showed just how much coming out of the locker room for the second half.

Thanks to stifling full-court pressure on defense that forced four straight Chestatee turnovers, and continued scoring from Kahli Ingram, who finished the night with a team-high 24 points, Stockbridge scored the first nine points over the opening 1:34 of the second half to quickly pull to within 35-27.

Another bucket by Ingram, plus a layup in transition from Janiyah Jones made the run 13-2 and cut the Chestatee lead to just 37-31 left in the third quarter, and forced the Lady War Eagles to gather themselves during a timeout.

“(Shirley) just said ‘Keep going, keep doing what we’re doing, we’re good,’” Black said. “’We control the pace, and we’re (still) ahead, so we don’t have anything to worry about. They’re the ones worrying.’”

Black put Shirley’s words into action by connecting on a drive to the basket, and then after a stop, hit Payton Cable for her only basket of the game off an inbound pass to give Chestatee a little more breathing room.

She then added two more free throws and another field goal to go with Addison Boyd’s 3-pointer as the Lady Eagles ended the period on an 11-5 run that pushed the lead back to double digits at 48-36.

Stockbridge had one more run left in it during the fourth quarter, with a run of seven straight points that cut what had been a 13-point Chestatee lead down to just 56-50 following Jaidyn Hill’s layup with 2:27 to play.

However, the Lady Tigers would get no closer, with Addison Boyd answering with a layup off an inbound from her sister Blakely with 2:08 to play, and the Lady War Eagles connected on 8 of 10 free throws in the final 1:33.

That clutch shooting was part of a 20-for-25 night at the line that put the game away and help the squad make Chestatee history, something Shirley emphasized with a pre-game speech he was originally saving for a potential game in the “Elite Eight,” which the Lady War Eagles will host Tuesday at 6 p.m. when second-ranked Griffin comes calling to the Lynn Cottrell Center, but that he gave during the lengthy pre-game wait.

“I just told them that the way they’ve played, the way they’ve worked, this group is elite,” Shirley said. “And to get that on their name and to earn that right, they had to go out and win (Friday) night, and they had to do the things we practiced, do it as hard as they possibly could. But I believed that they were elite. They were elite (Friday night).

“It feels really, really good. I’m glad it was this group because they deserve everything that they’re accomplishing right now because they’ve worked hard for a long, long time to get to this point. I want to go make some more history next Tuesday.”