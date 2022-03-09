Gainesville's Graham 'glad to be back' as its boys basketball coach

Chuck Graham said it ‘feels great’ to be back home as Gainesville’s boys basketball coach.



Now he’s ready to return to doing what he does best: mentoring young men through the game of basketball.

Starting with being dismissed February 18, following a 5-18 record in 2022, many doubted this moment would ever come again at the same school for the beloved Gainesville coach.

Graham made it official Monday that he would return to coach at Gainesville, after a prolonged waiting game after being offered the position back by Gainesville City Schools superintendent Jeremy Williams on February 25.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster ride for 10 days,” he said.