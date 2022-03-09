Gainesville's Graham 'glad to be back' as its boys basketball coach

Chuck Graham said it ‘feels great’ to be back home as Gainesville’s boys basketball coach.
Now he’s ready to return to doing what he does best: mentoring young men through the game of basketball.
Starting with being dismissed February 18, following a 5-18 record in 2022, many doubted this moment would ever come again at the same school for the beloved Gainesville coach.
Graham made it official Monday that he would return to coach at Gainesville, after a prolonged waiting game after being offered the position back by Gainesville City Schools superintendent Jeremy Williams on February 25.
“It has been an emotional roller coaster ride for 10 days,” he said.
Graham’s decision to return was met with unified joy from
Gainesville fans, players and parents on social media.
His decision was announced at the school board meeting Monday night.
Now, Graham is taking time to publicly reflect on this arduous journey, where it seemed like there was no clear answer, at first, about the best decision for his future and that of his family.
He said it was a tumultuous time with plenty of emotions about what had transpired with his coaching job being originally taken away.
Graham was originally released from his coaching post the same day as girls basketball coach Alan Griffin.
However, the community spoke out loudly and clearly in unwavering support of Graham, who has a 57-51 record in his first four seasons as Red Elephants’ head coach.
It also spoke volumes in regards to bringing Graham back when the school board meeting on February 22 drew a packed house of his supporters.
Many of Graham’s supporters attended a parents-and-players meeting before voicing their concerns to the school board meeting.
When making his decision, Graham watched from afar and took time to focus on moving forward.
“I had to remove myself from the situation,” Graham said. “Sometimes we get caught in the flesh and make knee-jerk decisions.”
His focus was potentially the next move, which included thinking about the players and the Gainesville community.
After a few days of being able to evaluate the parents, players and the communities concerns, Williams offered Graham his position back on Feb. 25.
Their conversation was pretty cut and dry, Graham said.
“I had to think about what was best for my family and career, along with the players and community,” Graham said. “I was praying about it and received wise (spiritual) counsel. I knew I needed to be here in Gainesville.”