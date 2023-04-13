Gainesville High Athletics Hall of Fame: Legends of the basketball court Jerry Davis and Manson Hill set for induction

Given their credentials, it’s not surprising to see former Gainesville High boys basketball coach Jerry Davis and former girls basketball coach Manson Hill being part of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

After all, a total of more than 1,100 coaching wins, plus a combined six state championships and 14 state Final Four appearances, compose quite an impressive resumé.

Those credentials also more it appropriate will both be part of the Hall’s 2023 induction class, along with football player Preston Ridlehuber, pioneering football kicker Shelly (Garner) Black, twin tennis standouts Lea Miller-Tooley and Mason (Miller) Nelson and the 1998 state championship boys soccer team, during this year’s ceremony and banquet Saturday at the Civic Center in Gainesville.

However, it seems even more appropriate the pair will be inducted together given their longtime friendship, and the impact they had on each other during the years their two tenures at Gainesville overlapped.

“Yeah, I like that. I sure do,” said Davis, who accumulated 701 wins and led the Red Elephants to back-to-back Class 3A state titles in 1983 and 1984, 12 state quarterfinal appearances, eight Final Fours and 11 Lanierland titles in 28 seasons as head coach. “Manson and I worked together real well. I think a lot of Manson. He’s a great coach. … I sure did enjoy working with (him). We enjoyed bouncing stuff off each other, talking X’s and O’s and motivation and drills and all that. I stole some stuff from him.”

Davis wouldn’t elaborate on exactly what coaching or training strategies he “stole” from Hill, but the latter did confirm that it was a two-way street.

More importantly, Hill said that free flow of informational back-and-forth with Davis had a major impact on his tenure as the Lady Red Elephants’ head coach.

“Jerry was my mentor,” said Hill, who guided Gainesville girls to 452 win, 15 state tournament appearances, four state titles (1994, 2001, 2003, 2004), six Final Four appearances and 10 region titles. “He’d already won two state championships and he ended up winning over 700 games. (Gainesville) had never really won at girls (basketball), but had some good players. … Our players got to go to practice after the boys were through, or vice versa. So they got to see how hard (the boys) were working and all the things that they did, and then we were basically doing the same type of drills.