College basketball: East Hall graduate Jasmine Jenkins recognized as one of the nation's best young coaches

For many years growing up in Gainesville, Jasmine Jenkins made a major impact for any basketball team she played for throughout rec league and travel teams, her high school team at East Hall and in college at Vanderbilt University.

But in the years since she hung up her sneakers in 2016, the 29-year-old and 2012 East Hall graduate has continued making an impact in the game she loves off the court.

That impact was recognized earlier this week, as Jenkins was named among the prestigious 30 Under 30 recognition program by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association when the 2023 list of some of the nation's top young up-and-coming coaches was released Monday.

“It’s a very cool recognition because there are a lot of coaches in the coaching industry,” said Jenkins, who recently completed her second season as an assistant coach on the staff of Davidson College coach Gayle Fulks, and has a five-year coaching career that includes stints as an assistant at Division III Pamona-Pitzer in California and a graduate assistant at Waynesburg (Pa.) University. “To be recognized, especially by my peers, you know, people that I work alongside every day, it means that much more because the think that highly of me.”