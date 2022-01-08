Basketball scoreboard: North Hall girls drill 18 3-pointers in win against Gilmer

North Hall’s girls knocked down a staggering 18 3-pointers in a 60-27 win against Gilmer on Friday in Gainesville.
Rylee McCall hit six shots from long range and scored a game-high 22 points for the Lady Trojans, while Kristina Peach made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points.
Up next, North Hall visits East Forsyth on Tuesday.
NORTH HALL BOYS 76, GILMER 30: Sam Gailey led the way with 21 points and Robert Terry added 13 for the Trojans on Friday.
CHESTATEE GIRLS 75, NORTH OCONEE 63: Riley Black scored 34 points with 10 rebounds on Friday. Also for the Lady War Eagles, Riley Allison chipped in 17 points.
Bowen Corley had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Chestatee (10-5, 2-2 Region 8-4A).
Up next, Chestatee faces Johnson at 4 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON COUNTY BOYS 65, FLOWERY BRANCH 44: Tyleek Worth scored 14 points and Jeremiah Ware added 12 for the Falcons on Friday.
