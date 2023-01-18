Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy girls shine late in region win over George Walton Academy

Lakeview Academy’s Taliah Gaither was a force for four quarters against George Walton Academy on Tuesday.

However, it was her four fourth-quarter points that sealed the deal for the Lady Lions (9-10, 2-0 GIAA District 4 Class 3A/4A) in a 50-46 win against George Walton Academy.

Gaither finished at the basket with a layup to go up by four points with less than a minute remaining, then knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds in Gainesville.

She finished with 17 points, one shy of Dynesty Putman, who had a game-high 18 for Lakeview Academy.

Up next, Lakeview Academy plays host to Loganville Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.

GEORGE WALTON ACADEMY BOYS 58, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 57: Justyce Sadler had a team-high 21 points for the Lions (8-10, 1-1), while Tayden Ware finished with 16 on Tuesday.

Also in double figures, Jack Collins chipped in 11 points for Lakeview Academy.