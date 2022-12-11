Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy boys take down Union County

Lakeview Academy's Justyce Sadler and Brock Graham each scored 14 points in a 58-50 win against Union County on Saturday.
Also in double figures, Jack Collins had 11 points, while Tayden Ware finished with nine.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Habersham Central on Dec. 20.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 54, UNION COUNTY 49 (OT): Dynesty Putman had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Lions on Saturday.
Taliah Gaither had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds for Lakeview Academy, while Kivana Bogne added 10 points.
Lakeview Academy visits Fellowship Christian on Dec. 17.
WHITE COUNTY GIRLS 52, NORTH HALL 46: Kristina Peach knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Trojans on Saturday. Athena Vachtsevonas chipped in nine points for North Hall.
ATHENS ACADEMY BOYS 54, WEST HALL 47: Isaiah Holder led the Spartans with 17 points on Saturday.
Also in double figures scoring, Quintavous Reid chipped in 13 points and Owen Jenkins scored 12.
