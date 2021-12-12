Basketball scoreboard: East Hall girls top Commerce at Valhalla

Alexis Burce had a game-high 17 points for the East Hall girls in a 47-41 win against Commerce on Saturday in Gainesville.

Up next, East Hall hosts Flowery Branch at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

EAST HALL BOYS 71, COMMERCE 63: Christian Torres had 32 points and 11 boards for the Vikings on Saturday.

Also for the Vikings, senior Clete Cooper had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Up next, East Hall hosts Flowery Branch at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CHESTATEE BOYS 61, ALPHARETTA 53: Cade Williams had 14 points and a pair of assists for the War Eagles (5-3) on Saturday. Also for Chestatee, Josh Bull scored 12 points and Colton Wilbanks had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

EAST JACKSON BOYS 64, JOHNSON 52: Jake Shaw had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Knights on Saturday.

Up next, Johnson visits Walnut Grove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ST. FRANCIS GIRLS 74, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 31: Joelle Snyder had 15 points for the Lady Lions on Saturday. Up next, Lakeview Academy plays host to King's Ridge on Friday in Gainesville.

ST. FRANCIS BOYS 70, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 36: Isaiah Rico had a team-high 18 points for the Lions on Saturday. Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts King's Ridge Christian at 8 p.m. Friday.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.