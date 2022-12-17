Basketball scoreboard: Chestatee's Riley Black superb in win against East Forsyth

Chestatee’s Riley Black poured in 32 points with 16 rebounds in a 59-46 win against East Forsyth on Friday.
Also in double-digits scoring, Addison Boyd added 11 points for the Lady War Eagles (6-3, 3-1 Region 8-4A).
Up next, Chestatee faces East Jackson at 6 p.m. Saturday.
LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS WIN TWICE: Ellie Roberts had 27 points and 19 rebounds in a 44-41 win against Sugar Hill Christian and 45-43 win against White Creek Christian on Friday. Adelyn Gough chipped in 22 points and 12 rebounds for Lanier Christian.
Camille Hoffmann added 22 points and 30 rebounds on the night for Lanier Christian.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.