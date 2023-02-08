Basketball scoreboard: Chestatee's Riley Black puts up record-setting point total in win against Cedar Shoals

Chestatee’s Riley Black set a school record with 40 points in a 57-40 win against Cedar Shoals on Tuesday.

Addison Boyd chipped in nine points for the Lady War Eagles (18-7).

Up next, Chestatee faces Cedar Shoals on Feb. 14 in the first round of the Region 8-4A tournament at North Hall.

EAST HALL GIRLS 65, NORTH OCONEE 51: Maleah Harrison had 19 points for the Lady Vikings (9-16, 5-9 Region 8-4A) on Tuesday.



Also in double figures for East Hall were Amari Burce (15 points), Haley Burton (13) and Callie Dale (12).

Up next, East Hall faces Cherokee Bluff in the first round of the region tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday at East Forsyth High.

GAINESVILLE BOYS 77, JACKSON COUNTY 60: Cade Simmons had 16 points and Charlie Reisman added 15 for the Red Elephants (13-10, 6-5 Region 8-6A) on Tuesday in Jefferson.

Up next, Gainesville hosts Shiloh at 7:30 p.m. Friday to wrap up the regular season.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 54, GEORGE WALTON ACADEMY 42: Taliah Gaither led the way with 14 points and six rebounds as the Lady Lions came from behind after trailing by seven points at halftime Tuesday night.

Dynesty Putman finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for Lakeview Academy, while Kivana Bogne chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds.

Also in double figures, Sidney Corbin scored 11 points for the Lady Lions.

Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Loganville Christian on Friday.

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 58, MADISON COUNTY 45: Mia Williams had 15 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals for the Lady Bears on Tuesday.



Claire Carlson had 10 points, six assists and six steals for Cherokee Bluff, while Emma Reynolds and Carson DeMars each finished with nine points.

MADISON COUNTY BOYS 71, CHEROKEE BLUFF 66: Logan Holmes had 18 points, five steals and two rebounds for the Bears on Tuesday.



Carlos Marlow finished with 16 points for Cherokee Bluff (17-8), while Boston Kersh chipped in 12 points.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.