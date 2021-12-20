Basketball scoreboard: Chestatee girls rally from double-digit hole to beat Harris County

Riley Black had a monster performance, scoring 26 points with 12 rebounds for the Chestatee girls in a 49-41 win against Harris County in the Carrollton Christmas Classic on Monday.

Also for the Lady War Eagles (7-2), Riley Allison had 14 points, while Bowen Corley added seven points and eight rebounds.

To open the game, Chestatee trailed 11-0 in the first period.

Up next, Chestatee faces Starr's Mill at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Carrollton.

FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 55, LUMPKIN COUNTY 44: Tyleek Worth scored a team-high 25 points for the Falcons on Monday.

Jeremiah Ware added 13 points for Flowery Branch.

RABUN COUNTY GIRLS 71, CHEROKEE BLUFF 71: Carson Demars nearly pulled off a triple-double, scoring 18 points with nine rebounds and nine assists for the Lady Bears on Monday in Flowery Branch.

Freshman Taliah Gaither had another big performance for the Lady Bears, scoring 14 points with 12 rebounds.

Rabun County won on a last-second, half-court shot from Lucy Hood.

