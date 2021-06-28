Sunbelt League: Gainesville Braves belt four home runs in win against Brookhaven

Flowery Branch High graduate Zander Sechrist, who now plays for the University of Tennessee, got the start pitching and allowed only one hit for the Gainesville Braves in an 11-4 win against Brookhaven Bucks on Saturday at Ivey-Watson Field.

With the win, Gainesville (3-7) has won three straight after an 0-6 start to the season.

The Braves had four home runs.

Braves catcher Carter Lott, a West Hall High graduate, had a three run home run in the second inning to take a 4-1 lead.

LaVonsier Fisher had a solo home run in the sixth inning for the Braves, while Carson Paetow (Southern Mississippi) had his second home run of the season for Gainesville.

Reed Trimble (Southern Mississippi) had a two-run double for the Braves, while Danny Lynch (Southern Mississippi) reached base in all four plate appearances for Gainesville.

Up next, Gainesville hosts Alpharetta at 7 p.m. Monday at Ivey-Watson Field.



