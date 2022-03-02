Profile: West Hall baseball coach Brannon Humphries provides steady leadership as it gears up for Region 7-3A schedule

Brannon Humphries tries to remain as stress free as possible.



However, this is easier said than done, due to playing in a brutally-tough Region 7-3A.

For the Spartans, the 21-game region schedule starts Monday with a three-game series against Dawson County.

“There is no cakewalk in the region,” Humphries said. “Everyone has to be ready all the time.”

West Hall (4-1) plays in a talent-loaded region, which includes defending state champion North Hall and No. 5 Cherokee Bluff.

And the way the schedule is laid out this season for the Spartans, there are few off nights.

Humphries, 33, knew making the transition from Class 4A down to 3A was not going to be a drop in talent.

His emphasis was to forge a more family-orientated team, the third-year West Hall coach stated.

“You have some of the better teams, who may not have all the talent in the world, but they play well together,” Humphries said. “We really want to make sure we’re getting the most out of our guys being prepared every game.”

Humphries, who spent four seasons as an assistant coach before taking the leading role, has found ways to connect with his players.

As a former collegiate baseball player, Humphries takes on the approach of being a calming presence to the players.

He does not try to come down too hard on them when things do not happen smoothly.

“The biggest thing is that baseball is a really hard game,” Humphries said. “You don’t want them to not care about their failures because that is an important part of growth. Encouraging them to not get too down on themselves. Those guys are harder on themselves, so if I come in and get on them harder, it is making a bad situation worse. Learning to handle failure relates to everything in life.

“Everyone is going to go through something and this game can teach you how to handle everything in life.”

Humphries knows some players respond differently to a directive given to them throughout the year.

He has tried to just keep things balanced.

Another focus is building a family atmosphere. Humphries has surrounded himself with a trustworthy staff.

He allows them the opportunity to coach different positions and to provide input for the betterment of the program.

Humphries also shares all the baseball moments with his own family. His wife, Sam, along with their children Boone (4) and Blakley (2) make him smile, regardless of what is going on with the program.

It is an example to his players on the importance of family.

“Finding a work life balance is tough some times,” he said.