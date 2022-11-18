North Hall grad Reese Olson thrilled about getting the call to spring training with Detroit Tigers

Reese Olson hasn’t made it to the show yet, but he’s getting really close.



Dreaming of playing big league baseball since he was a boy in North Hall, the 23-year-old right-hander got the biggest call of his life Tuesday evening when he was added to the Detroit Tigers’ 40-man roster.

Home from a long but productive season with the Double-A Erie Sea Wolves, Olson got the news before the deadline for the Rule 5 Draft, which would have made him free to be acquired by another organization.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” said Olson, who went 8-6 this season with an organization-record 168 strikeouts. “From what I’d heard, I felt like I had a good chance. I’ve put in the work to get to this point in my career.”

Olson saw the trajectory of his career take off in 2022.