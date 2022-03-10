Jaret Bales sharp on the mound as North Hall wins baseball region opener

North Hall baseball coach Trevor Flow saw the same energy out of his program in the region opener against Gilmer on Wednesday that his roster played with in the 2021 postseason en route to the Class 3A state title.



Following back-to-back rain out days to open the first Region 7-3A series of the season this week, Flow knew that was not a guarantee.

But a roster that is almost completely intact from earning its second-ever baseball state championship delivered with a spirited effort at Cottrell Field in Gainesville.

“When you’ve played in big games, with most of these guys back, you have to recreate every game like it’s really big,” Flow said. “I reiterated that we have to be there with the energy for each other like we’re playing in a state championship.”