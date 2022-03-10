Jaret Bales sharp on the mound as North Hall wins baseball region opener

North Hall baseball coach Trevor Flow saw the same energy out of his program in the region opener against Gilmer on Wednesday that his roster played with in the 2021 postseason en route to the Class 3A state title.
Following back-to-back rain out days to open the first Region 7-3A series of the season this week, Flow knew that was not a guarantee.
But a roster that is almost completely intact from earning its second-ever baseball state championship delivered with a spirited effort at Cottrell Field in Gainesville.
“When you’ve played in big games, with most of these guys back, you have to recreate every game like it’s really big,” Flow said. “I reiterated that we have to be there with the energy for each other like we’re playing in a state championship.”
The Trojans (6-4, 1-0 Region 7-3A) plated five runs in the first inning and senior Jaret Bales was dominate on the mound for six innings en route to a 9-0 win against the Bobcats.
Now, North Hall turns around and will play back-to-back road games to wrap up the three-game series, starting Thursday in Ellijay.
Leading 2-0 in the first inning with the bases loaded, Trojans senior Luke Erickson connected on a hard-hit fly ball that was not caught in left field. It plated three runs.
That’s all the run support Bales, a University of North Georgia signee, would need.
He had excellent command of his pitches — going after hitters almost exclusively with his fastball in the first few frames.
North Hall's senior right-hander finished with three hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
After six strong innings, Bales gave way to left-hander Baker Dyer who closed it out in the seventh inning.
“Jaret’s intent was really good tonight,” Flow said. “I don’t think he threw any offspeed pitches for the first three innings. He was in and out with his fastball. That was by far his best outing this season, which is a good sign now that we’re playing in the region schedule.”
Each week the rest of the regular season, North Hall will play a three-game set against a different opponent.
After region games on three straight days to wrap up the week, the Trojans have the weekend off before three games next week against Lumpkin County.