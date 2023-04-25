High school baseball playoffs: Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff focused in first-round sweep of Heritage-Catoosa

As was the case with last week’s Region 8-4A championship series, Cherokee Bluff broke Game 1 wide open with another big inning in the early going.



This time, it was the bottom of the second, which got started with House reaching on a passed ball after he struck out.

The Bears made Heritage (19-13) pay for that miscue later in the inning on Landon Kemp’s RBI double, while Vokal drove in two more with his high-chop single with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 3-0.

Bryce England then added the exclamation point to the frame when he stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded.

The Georgia Southern-committed outfielder wasn’t sure he got all of a 1-2 offering from Generals starter Zach Barrett, but the ball kept carrying and sailed over the 365-foot sign in straightaway center for a grand slam to break the game wide open at 7-0.

“When I hit it, I was like, ‘Aw, there’s no way,’” Bryce England said. “But it just kept going and going and going. … I feel it was more of a kick start. As soon as we put some runs on the board, everyone gained their confidence.

“It was important coming out here and winning this game and build our confidence – not just for the next game (of the doubleheader, but further down the road).”

House then celebrated the team batting around by blasting a solo shot for back-to-back jacks, and when the dust settled on the inning, the Bears had sent 12 men to the plate and took a commanding 8-0 lead.

After Heritage struck for two unearned runs on an error on Landen Skeen’s high fly ball with two outs in the top of the fourth, K.T. Thompson literally stole one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning.

After a one-out single, the sophomore first baseman stole second and third, and came home when the throw on the latter bounced away to make it 9-2.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, the Bears parlayed two walks and three hits, including Ethan England’s RBI single and a two-run, pinch-hit double by Logan Robinson, to walk off with a 12-2 run-rule victory in the opener.

That made a winner out of Vokal (7-0), who allowed just three hits and the two unearned runs with seven strikeouts over four innings, while Gowder closed the game out with two scoreless innings, allowing two hits.

In the nightcap, the Bears’ bats once again got going early, taking advantage of a hit, a walk and a hit batsman to score three times in the top of the second on Landon Kemp’s bases-clearing double to take a 3-0 lead.

An inning later, another three-run double, this one by Thompson, keyed another big inning, with Ethan England driving in another run with a double to extend the lead to 7-0.

That was more than enough support for Brady Stephens (7-1), who faced the minimum over four shutout innings, allowing just two hits and walking one with three strikeouts.

The right-hander then gave way to Beal and Sparks, who combined to strike out eight of the final 11 Heritage hitters who came to the plate over the final three innings.

Tanaka Mukono, who had entered the game as a defensive replacement in the fifth, then applied the finishing touch to the sweep by belting a solo homer to center in the top of the seventh.

Among Cherokee Bluff’s other standout in Monday’s doubleheader were Caleb Miele, who was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Vokal and House also finished the day with three hits apiece.

Meanwhile, Thompson, Landon Kemp and Ethan England had two hits each, with Thompson adding three RBIs and four stolen bases and Kemp driving in four runs on the day.