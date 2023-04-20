High school baseball: North Hall's Sanders shines on the mound in decisive Game 3 of Region 8-4A playoffs

An underdog with a rebuilding bunch all season, North Hall's playoff streak remains intact in 2023.
On Wednesday, Trojans junior Luke Sanders threw four stellar innings of one-hit ball as they secured a 14-1 win against Seckinger in Game 3 of the Region 8-4A playoffs in Gainesville.
The series went to three games after the Trojans and Jaguars split the first two games Tuesday in Buford.
With the series win, North Hall (19-10) will be headed to the state playoffs for the 12th consecutive year that had a postseason.
On Wednesday, Sanders finished his stint on the mound with two strikeouts and surrendered three walks.
At the plate Kenny Foudy had a homer for the Trojans.
Charlie Wright, Mills Lothridge and Jon Jon Read each had a double.
Read and catcher Nathan Vermeer each finished the game with three hits.
Foudy, Micah Jimerson and Sanders each chipped in two hits at the plate for North Hall.
With the win, North Hall will enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed next week against the Region 7-4A champion, starting with a doubleheader Monday in a best-of-three series.