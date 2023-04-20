High school baseball: North Hall's Sanders shines on the mound in decisive Game 3 of Region 8-4A playoffs

An underdog with a rebuilding bunch all season, North Hall's playoff streak remains intact in 2023.

On Wednesday, Trojans junior Luke Sanders threw four stellar innings of one-hit ball as they secured a 14-1 win against Seckinger in Game 3 of the Region 8-4A playoffs in Gainesville.

The series went to three games after the Trojans and Jaguars split the first two games Tuesday in Buford.

With the series win, North Hall (19-10) will be headed to the state playoffs for the 12th consecutive year that had a postseason.