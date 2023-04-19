By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school baseball: North Hall splits first two games against Seckinger in Region 8-4A tournament
Bluff2.jpg
North Hall's Mills Lothridge (3) looks back to the Cherokee Bluff dugout after his third inning homer on April 6, 2023 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Bill Murphy

North Hall kept its playoff hopes alive with a 5-2 win in the nightcap against Seckinger to close out the doubleheader in the best-of-three Region 8-4A playoff series Tuesday in Buford. 

In Game 2, Trojans senior Landon Lee threw six innings and allowed just four hits and a run. Luke Sanders pitched the final inning in relief to pick up the save. 

At the plate, Mills Lothridge went 2-for-2 to lead the North Hall (18-10) offense. 

In the opener, Seckinger won 13-6. 

For the Trojans (18-10), Jon Jon Read had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. 

With the split, the deciding third game will be played Wednesday at Cottrell Field in Gainesville. 

Friends to Follow social media