High school baseball: North Hall splits first two games against Seckinger in Region 8-4A tournament

North Hall kept its playoff hopes alive with a 5-2 win in the nightcap against Seckinger to close out the doubleheader in the best-of-three Region 8-4A playoff series Tuesday in Buford.
In Game 2, Trojans senior Landon Lee threw six innings and allowed just four hits and a run. Luke Sanders pitched the final inning in relief to pick up the save.
At the plate, Mills Lothridge went 2-for-2 to lead the North Hall (18-10) offense.
In the opener, Seckinger won 13-6.
For the Trojans (18-10), Jon Jon Read had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
With the split, the deciding third game will be played Wednesday at Cottrell Field in Gainesville.