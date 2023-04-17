High school baseball: Hall County trio enter playoff mode a week early

The middle question is the most paramount for Cherokee Bluff, the champion for the A subregion in 8-4A, which takes on fourth-ranked and B subregion champ North Oconee (22-3) in a best-of-three series for the overall region title, and the region’s No. 1 state playoff seed.



The Bears and Titans will play a doubleheader Tuesday at Bluff Ballpark, with Game 1 beginning at 4 p.m. If the two teams split the doubleheader, an if necessary Game 3 would take place Wednesday at North Oconee in Bogart.

While both teams are already assured of a first-round home series in the state playoffs, there is plenty of incentive for them to win this series.

That is why Cherokee Bluff coach Jeremy Kemp says his team will treat this week as a playoff series because – well, it really is.

“You want to be at home as long as you can be (in the playoffs),” Kemp said. “Getting that No. 1 seed at least means another (potential home series). You’re going to be at home as long as you’re the higher seed.”

Of course, the region playoffs also gives both the Bears and Titans a chance to get used to a playoff-type atmosphere, as well as test themselves in a number of areas to see if they are postseason ready.

Perhaps the most important area, in Kemp’s mind, is pitching depth even beyond their solid starting rotation of Braxton Beal, Brady Stephens and Tucker Holton.

With the continuing work of others like Jacob Vokal, Ben Crumpton and Jack Sparks, Kemp is pleased to have numerous options in various situations, including in this week’s region playoffs.

And with that series having a nearly identical format to a playoff series, it will allow him to mix and match as those situations arise, especially with one big difference from a normal playoff series.

“I think for the first time in a while, we’re all healthy and fresh and excited about the opportunity to play a great baseball team in North Oconee,” Kemp said. “It is a little more complicated the (pitch count) rules are still regular season. They change them a little bit for the playoffs, … (but) since this is not a (state) playoff series, we’ve still got to (use) the pitch count rules for (the regular) season. You’ve got to pay attention to everything that’s going on.

“We feel like that (the team’s pitching depth will be big in the postseason). Hopefully, all those guys continue to throw well. I feel like we have about four or five of them who have thrown their best in the last month. They really came on, so we’ve just got to keep them going in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, North Hall’s situation is more complicated than Cherokee Bluff’s in this week’s region playoff.

For one thing, the stakes are much higher for the Trojans, the No. 3 seed from Subregion A, and their opponent, Subregion B runner-up Seckinger (14-12), in their best-of-three series beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday in Buford.

The winner will advance to the state playoffs – as the No. 4 seed for North Hall if it wins and the No. 3 seed if it’s Seckinger – while the loser will see its season come to an end.

The format will also be slightly different. If the two teams split the doubleheader, a deciding Game 3 will still be played Wednesday at Lynn Cottrell Field, though Seckinger would still be the official home team and bat last, due to their higher subregion seed.

Even with all that in mind, the biggest concern for North Hall head coach Trevor Flow is his Trojans, especially with a handful of players – including some important ones like junior outfielder Ajay Jones and freshman left-handed pitcher Kaleb Sexton – banged up and with their availabilities uncertain.

Still, Flow is hopeful that other members of his young team, like sophomore outfielder/pitcher Mills Lothridge, will continue to step forward in a big way like they have down the stretch.

“I think we’ve grown tremendously over the last two (region) series,” Flow said. “I was looking for more consistency in how we approach the game and how we thought about the game. The Cherokee Bluff series, and then the last series against East Hall, I thought we did some really good things. I saw some people growing up at the plate and meshing as a team a little more to put ourselves in this position.

“It’s kind of like a playoff atmosphere right out of the gate for us. It’s playoffs already. … It’s good experience for them, and I expect us to go compete well. … We’re dealing with some injuries right now, so we’re not sure who we’re going to put out there in Game 1. We’re hoping some things work out, but we don’t know yet. So, it’s kind of a toss up. It’s another place for people to grow.”

Meanwhile, Flowery Branch finds itself in a much different position.

The Falcons will definitely be in the playoffs, like the Bears, but their seeding is still very much in the air, and it is at least partially out of their hands.

A win in Monday’s region 8-5A finale at Heritage-Conyers, combined with a sweep by No. 3 and defending state champion Loganville over ninth-ranked Jefferson would give them the region’s No. 3 playoff seed outright.

If Jefferson were to sweep the Red Devils, then the Dragons would grab the No. 3 seed and relegate Flowery Branch to No. 4.

A split would set up a one-game playoff between Flowery Branch and Jefferson to decide the seeds, which would also force the Falcons to cancel their regularly-scheduled tune-up game with Class 2A No. 6 Redan on Wednesday

So the way head coach Joey Ray sees it, his team’s focus is directly solely at what it can control, and will simply let the chips fall where they may.

“I think if we end up having to play a playoff game Wednesday, that would be a (good) atmosphere (for the state playoffs),” Ray said. “(But) we coach our kids up that each game is important and we won’t look beyond the one we’re playing. Don’t look back. Just try to take each pitch with the focus and level of expectation from February to May regardless of our opponent or their ranking.

“Everybody at some point goes through (tough times). Our lasted a little bit longer than I expected. I feel like we’re starting to come out of it. … Ultimately, I feel as good about our group as I have all year, probably.”