High school baseball: Carpenter, Owings tabbed to lead Red Elephants program

Gainesville High has completed assembling a baseball coaching staff that has woven together some of its greatest athletes in school history.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Cris Carpenter would serve as Red Elephants head coach, while Micah Owings will have the title of director of program operations.

Carpenter and Owings, who have a combined 14 years big-league pitching experience, take the position previously held by Adam Miller, who stepped down April 24 to become Gainesville’s assistant athletics director.

“This isn’t about bringing in two former professional athletes so our student-athletes can learn what it takes to play at that level,” Gainesville athletics director Adam Lindsey said. “This is about bringing in two former Red Elephant athletes who are going to instill what it takes to play to the level of excellence on which Gainesville baseball built its reputation.”