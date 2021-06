Gainesville grad and former major leaguer Micah Owings eager to embark on second season managing Gainesville Braves

The Gainesville Braves are set to begin their 28-game season Monday at Ivey-Watson Baseball Complex in Gainesville against the Waleska Wild Things.

The Braves compete in the eight-team Sunbelt League against the Alpharetta Aviators, Atlanta Crackers, Brookhaven Bucks, Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots, Gwinnett Astros, Marietta Patriots and Waleska Wild Things.

The Braves are coached by Gainesville High graduate and former big league pitcher Micah Owings. The club first played in 2020 but was hampered with COVID-19 restrictions.