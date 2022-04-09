Comeback kids! North Hall erases nine-run hole to beat Cherokee Bluff, move to 15-0 in Region 7-3A

With the win, it completes a three-game series sweep for the Trojans against the Bears (17-7, 10-5).



Now, North Hall has a four-game lead for the top spot in the region standings with only six left in the regular season.

For the Trojans it was a win none of their players for the defending state champions will soon — if ever — forget.

And it was also one of the coldest.

By the time the Trojans took the lead for the first time all night, the temperature had dipped down in to the low 40s with brisk wind in a game that lasted nearly three hours.

However, they took time to celebrate a big moment for the program, which starts a three-game series against Dawson County on Monday in Dawsonville.

By the time Erickson got up to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, the momentum was completely in North Hall’s favor, after giving up six runs in the fourth inning.

He simply needed to provide some two-out magic.

And with two strikes in the count, Erickson sent the ball to an open spot in the outfield to put the Trojans in front 11-9.

“With these guys, we never give up,” Erickson said. “We’re like brothers because we’ve been playing for so long together. Nobody lost hope when we were down 9-0 or was hanging their head.”

The Trojans’ final at bat started with senior shortstop Jace Bowen working the count and coming away with a two-strike, infield single.

Despite the 9-0 hole late in the game, Flow said he felt like his squad had a chance.

So did the entire batting order, which all had a chance to hit in the nine-run fifth inning.

Senior catcher Tate Brooks put up the first two runs with a double, then had an equally-clutch RBI single to tie it at 9-all with two outs in the inning.

“You talk about battling adversity and not giving up, we did it tonight,” Flow said. “If there was ever adversity, it was there. But I knew we were still okay when the energy was still high in our dugout.”

After Brooks’ first run-scoring hit in the fifth inning, speedy sophomore center fielder Ajay Jones came through with another two-run double.

Bowen and Hudson Barrett also had run-scoring hits in the big nine-run inning for the Trojans.

In the fifth inning, Cherokee Bluff built its biggest lead of the game when junior right fielder Brett House smashed a solo home run.

The big inning for the Bears, in the fourth, started with lead-off singles by Bryce England and Caleb Piland. Then, House drew a walk to load the bases.

Jacob Vokal had the big hit for Cherokee Bluff, a three-run triple to clear the bases.

Then, England followed with single to score Vokal.

Once North Hall grabbed the lead in the sixth inning, senior Jaret Bales came in and closed the door in relief in the seventh inning.

Bowen finished the game with three hits for the Trojans.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff opens a three-game series against White County on Monday in Flowery Branch.