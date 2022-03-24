Clutch double by Jace Bowen sends North Hall to region win over White County

Bowen said he struggled in his first two at bats, but was ready in the clutch with the game on the line.



“I took a back-side approach and let the ball travel. They kept working me away, so I sat back and drove it. No doubt I had to do something.”

The Trojans entered the inning down by one run, trailing 3-2.

However, Tate Brooks and Luke Erickson got on base and both advanced to scoring position with a double steal.

With two in scoring position, North Hall third baseman Hudson Barrett drew a walk to load the bases.

That’s when the 2021 Class 3A Player of the Year stepped up in the clutch.

Bowen connected on an outside pitch that be drove to the wall, just to the left of center field.

Once Bowen drove in the three go-ahead runs, the Trojans closed it out.

Left-hander Baker Dyer entered and threw two sound innings of relief to close out the win.

Senior Hunter Brooks earned the win for the Trojans, throwing five innings and allowed just five hits and collected nine strikeouts.

In the fourth inning, Brooks pitched around a bases-loaded jam with only one out.

North Hall’s pitcher got the second out with a throwback to first base.

Bowen finished the game with all four RBIs for the Trojans.

Up next, North Hall visits White County on Friday to wrap up the three-game series this week.

Next week, the Trojans have their first-ever baseball series against East Forsyth.



