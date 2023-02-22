Baseball scoreboard: Lanier Christian falls to Pinecrest Academy

Lanier Christian senior Camden Hohman recorded 10 strikeouts over five innings on the mound in an 8-7 loss to Pinecrest Academy on Tuesday.
Hohman allowed just three hits.
At the plate, Isaac Dinn went 3 for 3 with a walk, while Liam Howell scored twice.
FLOWERY BRANCH 4, DECATUR 3: Kade Smallwood had a home run and connected on the walk-off sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for the Falcons on Tuesday.
Austin Bourrie added two hits with two stolen bases for Flowery Branch.
On the mound, Aaron Attaway threw four innings in relief, then Jackson Freeman threw a hitless inning in relief to earn the win.
