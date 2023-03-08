Baseball scoreboard: Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff bashes Cedar Shoals

Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff continued its busy start to the week with another victory.

On Tuesday, Jacob Vokal had a homer, triple and drove in a team-high four runs in a 22-3 win against Cedar Shoals.

Tanka Mukono and Bryce England also had a homer for the Bears (9-0, 3-0 Region 8-4A).

The Bears finished with six players chipping in a double.

Kaden Thompson, Caleb Davis, Landon Kemp, Brett House, Garrett Harper and Ty Corbin each had a two-base hit for Cherokee Bluff.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits Walnut Grove on Wednesday in Loganville.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 21, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 3: Five different Lakeview Academy batters finished with multiple hits, led by Henry Stewart, who went 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs as the Lions rolled on Tuesday in Cumming.

Logan Stanley was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two walks, Ricky Brown and Ethan Croft finished with three hits apiece and Asher Stephens went 2-for-4 with four walks and scored four runs.

That was more than enough for Ricky Brown, who earned the win by tossing six shutout innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and a walk with 14 strikeouts.



Next up for the Lions is a road game at Westminster Christian on Thursday in Watkinsville.



CHEROKEE CHRISTIAN 6, LANIER CHRISTIAN 5: Gavin Strabala and Camden Hohman each hit a home run, but it wasn't enough as the Lightning fell to Cherokee Christian on Tuesday at home.

Strabala finished with two hits, including his three-run homer, while Hohman added his solo shot and Isaac Dinn and Joshua Waymack each contributed a hit.

LCA is back in action Thursday, when it hosts The Kings Academy.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

