Baseball scoreboard: Flowery Branch sweeps Madison County

Flowery Branch's Mason Compton threw a complete game, then Jake Beaver and Aaron Attaway combined for a shutout in Game 2 of an 8-3, 13-0 doubleheader sweep of Madison County on Friday in Danielsville.
In the first game, Kade Smallwood was 2 for 5 with a solo homer for the Falcons (17-8, 11-4 Region 8-4A). Nick Linkowski, Beaver and Jackson Freeman also drove in runs for Flowery Branch.
In the nightcap, Beaver threw five scoreless innings and allowed a single hit.
Kyle Adamec had three hits for the Falcons.
Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Chestatee on Tuesday.