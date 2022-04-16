By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: Flowery Branch sweeps Madison County
Flowery Branch's Mason Compton threw a complete game, then Jake Beaver and Aaron Attaway combined for a shutout in Game 2 of an 8-3, 13-0 doubleheader sweep of Madison County on Friday in Danielsville. 

In the first game, Kade Smallwood was 2 for 5 with a solo homer for the Falcons (17-8, 11-4 Region 8-4A). Nick Linkowski, Beaver and Jackson Freeman also drove in runs for Flowery Branch.

In the nightcap, Beaver threw five scoreless innings and allowed a single hit. 

Kyle Adamec had three hits for the Falcons.

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Chestatee on Tuesday.  


