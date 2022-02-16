By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: Flowery Branch falls to Mill Creek
Jake Beaver threw four innings and allowed four hits and three earned runs for Flowery Branch in a 7-2 loss to Mill Creek on Tuesday. 

Beaver, a Georgia State signee, added a single and walk for the Falcons (0-1). 

Mason Compton and Kade Smallwood each scored a run for Flowery Branch. 

Aaron Attaway had a hit and drove in both runs for the Falcons. 

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts East Forsyth at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex. 

EAST HALL 4, MEADOWCREEK 0: Josh Niles threw three innings and allowed two hits and racked up six strikeouts on Tuesday. 

