Baseball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff lands walk-off win against North Atlanta

Cherokee Bluff’s Ty Corbin connected on a walk-off double to score Jacob Vokal in the seventh inning to beat North Atlanta 3-2 on Wednesday.
Corbin and Vokal each had a pair of hits for the Bears (2-0), while Corbin also drew a pair of walks.
On the mound, Brady Stephens threw four innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts for Cherokee Bluff.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff faces Grayson on Friday in Flowery Branch.
