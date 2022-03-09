Best pizza in Hall County? 7 recommendations and 1 winner

Atlas Pizza

Located in the heart of Gainesville on the downtown square, Atlas Pizza stays true to its name by offering a “taste of the world” to its customers, preparing signature dishes from Italy, Greece, Mexico, France, Germany and Thailand, as well as traditional American-style pizzas from New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. First acquired by brothers Mark and Vic Jordan in 2007, Atlas made the journey from a struggling pizza delivery restaurant to one of Gainesville’s most beloved eateries following its relocation and name change in 2009.

Where: 104 Washington St. NW, Gainesville

More info: www.atlaspizza.org; 770-531-1144

Sliced

Sliced opened in 2018 in the Riverside Drive building that used to house Little Italy Pizzeria. Local business owner Jeremy Green took over the building’s lease and opened Sliced, which also has locations in Flowery Branch, Buford, Hoschton and Commerce.

Where: 990 Riverside Drive, Gainesville; 3458 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

More info: www.sliced-pizza.com

Mellow Mushroom

The Mellow Mushroom chain defines itself in a unique way in its location in a house dating to 1915 on Historic Green Street in the heart of Gainesville.

Where: 700 Green St. NE, Gainesville

More info: mellowmushroom.com; 770-531-1500

Marco’s Pizza

This chain operates three locations in Hall County, including one in Gainesville and two in Flowery Branch.

Where: 1294 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville; 4029 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch; 7380 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

More info: www.marcos.com

Peyton’s Pie Co.

This South Hall spot marries the ideals of fine dining with pizza. Nicholas St. Clair, who operates Antebellum in Flowery Branch, opened Peyton’s Pie Co. in 2020.

Where: 5609 Main St., Flowery Branch

More info: www.peytonspiecompany.com

Vinny’s Little Italy

Vinny’s expanded from Buford into the Oakwood area, taking over what was Little Italy, which had opened there in 2019, relocating from its longtime location in Gainesville that closed in 2018. Now, Vinny's has no connection to the original Little Italy, which opened on the downtown Gainesville square in 2022, but serves a similar style of pizza.

Where: 3616 Atlanta Highway Suite 900, Flowery Branch

More info: facebook.com/VinnysLittleItaly

Pizza Hut

The classic chain with the red roof has several locations in Hall County.

Where: 1398 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville; 1501 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville; 3715 Mundy Mill Road Suite A, Oakwood; 7330 Spout Springs Rd Suite A-4, Flowery Branch

More info: www.pizzahut.com

This list was compiled based on nominations made during the Best of Hall County 2022. Voting for Best of Hall 2023 begins Oct. 1, 2022.