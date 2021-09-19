Best of Hall County 2022 FAQ page

NOMINATIONS

Open October 1 through October 31

I don't see my business in the contest, what do I do? You may nominate your own business if you wish to do so. If you know of a business that should be nominated but hasn't been, please go ahead and enter that business. Please note that a nomination must go through a moderation process, so it will not appear immediately. If you have difficulty entering a nomination, please email us at marketing@gainesvilletimes.com and we will assist you.





How are nominations moderated? We look to see that a business is in the correct category and is actually located inside Hall county. This year we are asking people who nominate a business to provide some basic information about the business, such as a location and/or a contact number so that we can reach out to the business if we have any concerns.

I've nominated a business, but I don't see them in the contest, what should I do? As mentioned, businesses won't appear immediately. During the opening days we get hundreds of nominations per day, and it may take time for them to be placed in the contest. This should never take more than 24 hours, and usually takes less than that. If you still don't see your nominee, please be certain the nomination was correct. The two most frequent reasons a nomination is not approved are:The business is not located in Hall County.The business is in the wrong category.If you're certain it's in the correct category and is a Hall county business, please email us.

Who is eligible to participate? The contest is open to any business with a location inside Hall County. Businesses with a physical address outside Hall county may be allowed in the contest if they do a significant portion of their business inside Hall County. This would include businesses such as painting contractors, construction and remodeling. Essentially it would be any business that does their work on the customer's premises. We do ask that businesses only enter in this way if they truly do significant work inside Hall County. Contact marketing@gainesvilletimes.com if you feel your business would qualify. Contest moderators decisions on this are final and made on a case-by-case basis.How often do I need to nominate a business? Only one nomination is needed for a business to move to voting on November 1st. As mentioned, nominations do not appear immediately.

How many categories can one business enter? We ask that businesses only enter those categories that truly represent what they are the "best" at. In some cases where categories could overlap or services are similar, our moderators will decide which category that business best fits into based on their business description. We reserve the right to limit the number of categories that an individual business is entered in.I don't see a category that I know was in the contest previously? Every year our staff reviews previous contests to be certain the category list is current and appropriate. At times, we may remove a category that had little or no participation in previous years. The best way to be sure "your" category stays in the contest is to encourage your customers to vote. We have rearranged and revised some of the groups this year in order to make the contest more user friendly.







Voting Open November 1 through November 30

I'm having trouble registering, what should I do? When you start nominating or voting, you'll be asked for your email address and zip code. This will allow you to register, and you can continue making selections on the ballot. If you have trouble registering email us at marketing@gainesvilletimes.com for assistance.How often can I vote? Each person can vote once per day per category during the voting period, which is November 1 through November 30.Can I create multiple user accounts to vote from? No, users should only have one voting account. Please note that the company that administers this contest will flag suspicious voting patterns, and votes that violate the terms of this contest will be removed.

Can a business pay to win? No. The winners are determined by the numbers of votes they receive.

Can I campaign for my business? Campaigning is fine but paying directly for votes is not. It's fine to enter your customers/clients/supporters into a raffle, but giving them a gift or offering payment in a one one one or direct exchange for votes us is not acceptable. For example, you can hold a voter appreciation raffle, and award someone a prize, but it has to be a raffle with a random drawing. Awarding something to the person who votes the most would be a rules violation, as would giving something for each voter.

I see ads for businesses on some of the categories, how can I get one of those? Those ads are available for anyone who wants to increase their visibility in the contest. Remember, once a person votes in the category they came in for, they will likely continue to vote in more categories, so having more visibility is important. Contact us via email at marketing@gainesvilletimes.com to learn more. Some of the ads are limited to one per category and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.





How are votes tracked? We use a third-party company that utilizes a variety of systems and techniques to monitor voting patterns to assure a fair and equitable contest. We reserve the right to remove fraudulent votes.

Do you still have a question? Email us at marketing@gainesvilletimes.com, and thank you for participating in your Best of Hall County Contest!



















