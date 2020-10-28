Opinion: We must look at important issues and allow faith to guide us

It is reported that in 1952 Billy Graham said, “I think it’s the duty of every individual Christian at election time to study the issues, study the candidates, then go to the polls and vote.”



Many of you have already voted and many will vote on Election Day. It is my hope that you will consider the issues that will affect the future of our nation and place those issues ahead of party loyalty or the personality of the candidate.

Some of the most critical issues that we face are:

Federally funded abortion

Religious liberty

Traditional marriage and sexual identification

Global human rights

Supreme Court

Economic opportunity and prosperity

National defense

Immigration reform

International relations and treaties

Israel and Middle East peace

Law and order and civil society

Racial equity through equal opportunity

Constitutional government over anarchy

These issues will guide our nation in the coming years. They are issues that should be determined by the will of the governed and not political elitists.

Before you vote, consult your conscience and allow your faith to guide you.

When the results are in, praise God for we know that he is sovereign and his will is being accomplished.

Thomas Day

Buford