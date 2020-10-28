Opinion: We must look at important issues and allow faith to guide us

It is reported that in 1952 Billy Graham said, “I think it’s the duty of every individual Christian at election time to study the issues, study the candidates, then go to the polls and vote.”
Many of you have already voted and many will vote on Election Day. It is my hope that you will consider the issues that will affect the future of our nation and place those issues ahead of party loyalty or the personality of the candidate.
Some of the most critical issues that we face are:
- Federally funded abortion
- Religious liberty
- Traditional marriage and sexual identification
- Global human rights
- Supreme Court
- Economic opportunity and prosperity
- National defense
- Immigration reform
- International relations and treaties
- Israel and Middle East peace
- Law and order and civil society
- Racial equity through equal opportunity
- Constitutional government over anarchy
These issues will guide our nation in the coming years. They are issues that should be determined by the will of the governed and not political elitists.
Before you vote, consult your conscience and allow your faith to guide you.
When the results are in, praise God for we know that he is sovereign and his will is being accomplished.
Thomas Day
Buford
To submit a letter
Send by email to letters@gainesvilletimes.com and include name and hometown. Letters never publish anonymously. Letters are limited to 500 words on topics of public interest and may be edited for content and length. Writers are limited to one letter per month. Letters may be rejected from readers with no ties to Northeast Georgia or that address personal, business or legal disputes. Letters not the work of the author listed or with material not properly attributed will be rejected. Letter writers may hyperlink portions of their letters to sources of their information. Letters and other commentary express the opinions of the authors and not of The Times.