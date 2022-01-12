Opinon: We need federal voting rights legislation

To all U.S. senators of the United States of America, as I help with the planning of the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, my heart is heavy.



I am old enough that I remember the marches and riots of the ’60s. I rejoiced when the federal lawmakers passed the Civil Rights Act and Voting Right Acts in the ’60s. Since the passing of these laws, things have moved in the wrong direction.

Please save the voting rights of Georgia and the United States of America. I know the Senate should work in a bipartisan way, and so do I, but when the new voting laws were passed in Georgia, there was no bipartisanship.

Remember, Georgia went blue with the election of two Democratic senators and a Democratic president. Georgia may have a Democratic executive branch of government next year, but there is no way we will have a Democratic legislative branch here in Georgia.

The Republicans made sure of keeping their power in the legislative branch with these new restrictive voting laws and by gerrymandering districts. You should see the way they have redistricted Hall County.

Senators have to pass the new federal laws to protect voting rights because Georgia legislators have passed Jim Crow laws and want to pass more.

Please protect my voting rights by passing federal voting rights for all Americans. This is the United States of America.

Laura AE Colaninno

Flowery Branch