Opinion: Vaccination clinics at closed subdivisions unfair

OK! I am admittedly biased, 73 years old with multiple comorbidities. I contract COVID, I die.



Wife a little better off.

I got notice the Hall County Public Health Department is offering COVID vaccinations. Logged on: Nothing through March. Vaccinations six to eight per day. Department announced last week they were going to hire more people. Oh! Thank you, thank you! Glad you finally discovered the pandemic that’s been going on for most of the last year.

And now, I’ve learned the health department is going to vaccinate the residents of an over 55-year-old closed community, Deaton Creek.

What happened to first come (by appointment), first served? Why are the residents of the Village of Deaton Creek more deserving of the vaccine than the other at-risk members of our county?

Ed Rigel Sr.

Gainesville