Opinion: Trump voted out over personality, not accomplishments

If President Trump doesn’t serve a second term, it won’t be because Joe Biden is the better leader. It will be because enough people detested Trump’s pesky personality, overlooked his promises made/promises kept record and voted for Sleepy Joe, a do-nothing career politician.
- Trump promised a big tax cut for individuals and businesses. He delivered a booming economy, record-setting stock market and 3.5% unemployment rate before the pandemic struck.
- Trump promised to slash onerous federal regulations. He far exceeded his vow to cut two regulations for every new one.
- Trump promised to improve international trade agreements. He negotiated more favorable trade deals with the European Union, Japan, China, Mexico and Canada.
- Trump promised to secure our southern border. He’s erecting a big wall along the Rio Grande. Mass caravans, originating from Central America, have been halted after trying to illegally enter the USA a couple of years ago.
- Trump promised to bring back manufacturing jobs. He did, even after President Obama said there was “no magic wand” to make it happen.
- Trump promised to rebuild the military. He secured a record $738 billion for defense spending. Our troops received a 3.1% pay raise, the biggest increase since 2010. Historic reforms were enacted at the VA, including termination of incompetent employees and improved access to health care for veterans.
- Trump promised to appoint conservative judges to the US Supreme Court. He nominated Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, three justices who now sit on the highest court in America.
- Trump promised to protect life and religious liberty. He has been a staunch pro-life advocate, including being the first sitting president to speak at the annual March for Life. He also became the first American president to convene a UN meeting for the sole purpose of proclaiming religious liberty.
- Trump promised to support criminal justice reform and law enforcement officials. He signed the First Step Act, which gives nonviolent offenders a second chance. He provided law enforcement agencies with surplus equipment from the Department of Defense. He championed law and order despite widespread violence in Democrat-run cities.
- Trump promised to restore our weakened image around the world. He confronted Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, got our allies to pay their fair share at NATO and secured the return of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
- Trump promised to stand up to Islamic terrorists. He decimated ISIS and ordered the raid that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, their notorious leader. He canceled the one-sided Iranian nuclear deal and ordered the deadly hit on Maj. General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Republic Revolutionary Guard. He also returned hundreds of our troops from Middle Eastern wars.
- Trump promised to make America energy independent. He approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. America is now the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas.
- Trump promised a COVID-19 vaccine this year. He delivered in record time with “Operation Warp Speed.”
Thanks, President Trump, for “Making America Great Again!”
Dick Biggs
Gainesville
To submit a letter
Send by email to letters@gainesvilletimes.com and include name and hometown. Letters never publish anonymously. Letters are limited to 500 words on topics of public interest and may be edited for content and length. Writers are limited to one letter per month. Letters may be rejected from readers with no ties to Northeast Georgia or that address personal, business or legal disputes. Letters not the work of the author listed or with material not properly attributed will be rejected. Letter writers may hyperlink portions of their letters to sources of their information. Letters and other commentary express the opinions of the authors and not of The Times.