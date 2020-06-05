Opinion: Today, our world needs unity, peace

Today could be the day,



This world starts brand-new.

If we need a new way,

It depends on me and you.

Today let's burn no buildings,

Let's not destroy the city we claim to love.

It's a perfect time to start healing,

Enough is enough.

Today let's come together,

Cause that's the last thing they want too see.

They've flamed these fires forever,

Keeping you mad at me.

Today let's not be a paid troublemaker,

One of George Soros's paid-for goons.

It's time to love thy neighbor,

And I pray we all do soon.

Today let's show the world stage,

That we can look out for one another.

Like the good book says there on that page,

I am the keeper of my brother.

Today let's have some peace,

A loving unity is for what I pray.

Right now that's what this world needs,

There’s no better time to start than today.

Mitchell Cooper

Lula