Opinion: These COVID metrics make no sense

Why the sudden rise in virus cases? New metrics being introduced are comparing apples and oranges such that comparing to older definitions is irrelevant. Why is it we can always count on the government to make the situation so complex few understand it?



The feds as well as the states don't seem to be seeking "best practices" but are doing their own thing adding more confusion to the public nearly every day.

Why aren't they benchmarking other countries and all U.S. states to benefit from the best ideas wherever they reside? There's simply a need to reinvent the wheel? Instead, it's every state for themselves without consistent and reliable information.

All that said, at the end of the day, the inconsiderate fools who refuse to conform to the need to wear masks, social distance and use proper hygiene are a disgrace with such selfish, uncaring abandon.

Where were the parents whose responsibility it is to teach consideration for others when they were little kids? This lack of respect for others is a cancer to our society as Americans. Where are the value systems many of us take for granted but seldom see among the younger set?

The cherry on top is that the government is wishy-washy and afraid to require the right behaviors from all citizens. Fortunately, a few state leaders are just now beginning to mandate wearing masks though the modest fines may not have much effect. We should be better than this.

Larry Fast

Gainesville