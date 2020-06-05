Opinion: Some want our ideals to fail

We are watching the destruction of the greatest civilization ever.



Lawlessness unleashed.

Biden’s staff posting bail for those arrested in Minneapolis.

An agenda driven not by hate of Trump but by the progressive liberal movement that has been threatened by the people choosing Trump over their anointed leader Hillary Clinton.

The continued lockdown by governors who represent states that produce 30% of our economy is meant to undermine everything good that Trump has done (in spite of overwhelming odds). They want our ideal to fail. They want the economy to fail. They want people to be dependent on the government because that gives them control over the people. Not a government “of the people, by the people and for the people,” but a totalitarian government that seeks equal outcome and not equal opportunity — an ideal that will never be achieved as long as the earth is inhabited by humans.

This civil unrest is being fomented, financed and photographed in order to force Trump to do something, anything to try and restore law and order. It will not matter how measured or successful he is, they will portray him as a racist and power-hungry enemy of the people.

The impeachment and COVID-19 fiasco have not brought him down, so they are trying to finish him off with civil disobedience.

Disobedience that is organized (you saw the tribal dances in Minnesota, which were rehearsed) and financed (these people were transported to these locations). These are not spontaneous and they are not focused on “police brutality.” They are political, and the participants are self-serving.

From the video evidence, there is no doubt in my mind that George Floyd died unnecessarily. There is not doubt in my mind that the DA’s reason for delaying the charging of the officer was to be certain he brought charges that could be proven in court.

All that said, my heart breaks as I watch Rome burn. Without revival, our children and their children after them will never know the greatness that we have experienced. Without the United States as a moral leader in the world, a defender of freedom for all peoples, the world will have no earthly hope.

The only hope will be Jesus Christ, who was and is and always will be the only true hope for man.

Come Lord Jesus Come!

Tom Day

Buford