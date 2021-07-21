Opinion: Reasons to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are increasing

I’m angry because just when we were free to move about the country again, and dare I say, without a mask, the next mutation of COVID is taking hold. And no one seems to be taking the delta variant seriously. If they did, they would hurry to the nearest vaccination center and get vaccinated! What the h—l are you waiting for?

Do you realize that with less than half of the population fully vaccinated, Centers for Disease Control officials reported that over the last week (week of July 11 to 18) new cases jumped nearly 70%, while hospitalizations rose nearly 36% and deaths increased 26% especially in states where most (residents) remain unvaccinated? Sad to say, but one of those states is Georgia.

CNN reported that the surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, stated on Sunday, July 11: “I am worried about what is to come, because we are seeing increasing cases, among the unvaccinated in particular.” Murthy added, “Right now, 99.5% of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. are from the unvaccinated population. And sadly, most didn’t have to die.”

What baffles me is why. Some say religious reasons, some say political, and some it appears are just misinformed about the safety of the vaccine. CNN reported, “Social media companies like Facebook are facing renewed pressure from President Biden and federal officials to crack down on health misinformation.” Another report earlier this year found that 12 Facebook accounts were responsible for up to 65% of anti-vaccine content. Hand in hand with this are reports from Fox, News Nation and One America News. Yes, some say, we have the right of freedom of speech. However, I feel my freedom is being jeopardized because of this inaccurate information.

So how did we get so far down this rabbit hole? And what can we do to stop it? Unfortunately, it appears that COVID is going to be around for a long time. Just as we see now, this virus keeps mutating. It’s what viruses do.

I have no doubt that the folks who did get vaccinated will have to get a booster, just like flu shots. However, if you never get vaccinated, you might never catch up. Yes, we are all going to die from something. No one gets a free pass. However, if you can do one simple thing to prolong this life — get vaccinated! If not for yourself, then for your family and friends. In the meantime, I’m going to keep wearing a mask, and I’ve been vaccinated.





Susan DeCrescenzo

Gainesville