Opinion: Questions on health, race and faith

What's Up World

Asking this question because coronavirus is happening all over the world.

It's happening to the old, young, men, women, boys and girls.

I can't understand why this virus is killing some and others have the virus but do not die.

Many of us do not know why it is happening that way.

My mind is thinking God is trying to help us see that he is in control.

When I was a child, I thought that people died because they were old.

I am not worried because this too will pass.

Now another thing has shown its ugly head today.

Police are killing black men and sometimes women, I say.

People are tired of this happening to the black race.

Large groups of people are protesting because they are angry.

God please give us amazing grace.

It is alright to protest in a peaceful way.

But that is not always happening today.

When I watch TV news, it makes me cry.

Some are destroying property, but I don't agree why they destroy a place where they live.

Go to the polls and vote, get rid of people you think should not be in office.

Let’s change things, because talk is cheap.

You can take action by voting, then things will change.

God please help us see humans and not the color of a person's skin today.

If we have true love for each other, one day we will come out of darkness into the light.

Clara Ramsey Dorsey

Gainesville